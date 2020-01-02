Young Central New York inventor creates simple fix to taking better selfies

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

It is hard to know where to look when taking selfies on your smart phone but one young local inventor is trying to change that. Twelve-year-old Madelyn Murphy has come up with a simple fix to one of life’s burning questions, “Where do I look?”.

Most people look at their own face on the screen when taking a picture and not at the camera’s lens. Madelyn had the bright idea of using a sticker, placed on the phone, to direct people where to look. Her mother, Jenny Murphy, encouraged Madelyn to develop her idea, and she did.

Selfie Sight stickers, invented by the mother daughter team, are meant to make pictures more meaningful by helping direct people’s attention to the right spot.

The central New York duo decided to pitch their product to the Sharks on the ABC television show Shark Tank in 2019 but fell short of actually making it on the show. It was strongly recommended that they try again this year.

Selfie Sight stickers sell for $7.99 and can be found locally at Dazzel Boutique & Gifts in Manlius, The Gift Box in Syracuse and LaLa in Webster.

For more information on Selfie Sight visit https://takeabetterselfie.com/.

