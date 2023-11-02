(WSYR-TV) — Everywhere you go, you’ll find lots of Dolly Parton fans. Here in Central New York, one young Dolly Parton fan is getting the opportunity of a lifetime. It’s all part of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL) program.

Rocco Cestaro of Clay is just five years old, and is one of seven global recipients of a magical Dolly Parton bookmark, which allows him to meet Dolly Parton in a virtual call as well as get free tickets to the Dollywood Theme Park. The Dollywood Foundation will also donate $2,000 on behalf of Rocco to DPIL Literacy Coalition of Onondaga County as a thank you to whom Dolly calls the true heroes of her program.

Rocco, his mom Nicole, United Way President Nancy Kern Eaton and Kim Kemp, the Imagination Library program director visited Bridge Street to talk about it.

You can learn more about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library at ImaginationLibrary.com.

You can also learn more about the Literacy Coalition of Onondaga County by visiting OnLiteracy.org.