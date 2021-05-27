You’re Invited to Participate in The GiGi’s Syracuse Fun Run & Walk

Get ready to run! GiGi’s Playhouse is on the move for acceptance and inclusivity and you’re invited. Board Member Heather Rodriguez says the run/walk event is an effort created by the organization to make the world more accepting for individuals of all abilities.

GiGi’s Playhouse is looking for 1 million people to take the pledge to be accepting, and everyone is invited to celebrate at their in-person event on Saturday June 5th from 10am to 1pm at Willow Bay Park. The cost is $10 to attend and you can register online.

The work of GiGi’s Playhouse has only grown since the pandemic began. Heather says that they’ve expanded to include many different countries around the world, heightening their mission to create acceptance for all.

GiGi’s Playhouse is located on 5885 East Circle Drive in Cicero inside Driver’s Village. To learn more about the many programs they offer, visit, GiGiSPlayhouse.org/Syracuse