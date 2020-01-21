Youth S’portstock, Nonprofit Giving Kids Sporting Equipment, Hosts Scavenger Hunt

1  of  2
One local organization’s goal is to keep kids in the game by providing them with the equipment needed to play. There are many lifelong benefits kids can get from playing sports, which is why Sam Dancil founded Youth S’portstock Inc. “It’s just about filling a need, filling the gap for kids that just want to play. They play, they stay out of trouble.”

The nonprofit is focusing on campaigns aimed at raising funds in order to make a greater impact. “[Funding] gives us the opportunity to purchase from certain equipment providers at bulk, which…yes, you can buy a basketball or two off the shelf no problem…but if we can buy a large quantity say, go to Wilson directly…we can purchase hundreds of them at a reduced rate and impact even more kids. But we just need the buying power to do that,” said Amanda Funk, director of operations for Youth S’portstock Inc. Youth S’portstock Inc. has recently been certified to be a Wilson dealer, meaning they are allowed to buy sporting goods in bulk directly from the company.

The organization also accepts used sporting goods, finding lacrosse sticks and baseball gloves are the hardest to come by because so many people keep them throughout their lives. “I wouldn’t say give them up,” said Funk. “I’d say pass them along to the next generation so they get the chance to enjoy it as much as the original user did.”

Youth S’portstock doesn’t have an income requirement but tries to fulfill one request per child under 18 unless they are in school. Traditional sports equipment isn’t the only thing they provide either! From helmets, pads, and shoes, they have also had requests for equestrian equipment.  

Youth S’portstock Inc. is holding a Let ‘Em Play Scavenger Hunt on Sunday, January 26th at the Raymour and Flanigan located at 4000 Route 31 in Liverpool. It is free to participate. Donations will be accepted and kids can register for help at the event as well.

For more information and to see how you can help, visit YouthSportStock.org.

