Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Celebrates Its Centennial

The Zeta Phi Beta Sorority is celebrating their centennial! One hundred years ago, the organization was founded at Howard University in Washington, DC with the mission to educate the public, assist youth, provide scholarships, support charities, and promote social and civic change. Although the Syracuse chapter was founded in 1979, they still have the same ideals. “Zeta Phi Beta Sorority is a community-conscious action-oriented organization that was founded on four basic ideals: sisterhood, scholarship, womanhood and community service,” said member Monique Wright-Williams.

The local chapter has programs of their own like Z-HOPE, which is aimed at helping other people excel, as well as a scholarship program, but they also work with other organizations within the community.

While celebrations in Washington, DC may be bigger, the Sisterhood locally will be celebrating by reconnecting with others and being grateful for what Zeta Phi Beta has brought into their lives. They’ll also be looking ahead to their Scholarship Luncheon that’ll take place in March, where they get the opportunity to honor a local high school student.

If you’d like to learn more visit ZPhiB1920.org or connect with them on their Facebook page.