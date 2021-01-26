Zeta Phi Beta Syracuse Chapter Celebrates A Milestone

More than 100 years ago, Zeta Phi Beta was founded on the Howard University Campus. 40 years later, the first chapter was chartered in Syracuse.

At the end of January, the Kappa Xi Zeta Chapter will celebrate their 40th anniversary and reflect on the work that they’ve done throughout the Central New York Community.

President Lael Pierce says that the organization has been conscious since the very beginning of the pandemic and its effects on the community. Their most recent initiatives include an election day distribution of over 200 face shields across 17 polling places and they’ve also contributed to Peace Inc.’s, holiday initiative, to name a few.

To celebrate with Zeta Phi Betta and Syracuse’s local chapter, register for their Financial Blues 101 Event from 6 to 8 p.m. on January 27th. They’re also hosting a Black History Month Workshop series via Zoom every Wednesday in February.

To learn more and to register, visit them on Facebook at KappaXiZetaSYR.

