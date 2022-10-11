(WSYR-TV) — Whether you’re into a good “scare” or not, the Rosamond Gifford Zoo is a great place to be as Halloween approaches.

The zoo is gearing up for the annual “Zoo Boo” Halloween event, a “kooky-not-spooky” celebration of the season. Zoo director Ted Fox and Friends of the Zoo executive director Carrie Large share details on the event, bringing along a couple creepy crawly friends to kick things off.

Families can enjoy Halloween fun with trick or treat stations, animals, games, activities, special photo ops, a parade, and a costume contest.

New this year: Spooky Stroll through the Wildlife Trail complete with mysterious fog and eerie music!

The Zoo Boo Halloween fun starts this Saturday, Oct. 15 and lasts until the Saturday before Halloween, Oct. 30.

Tickets are available day of, or can be purchased online at RosamondGiffordZoo.org.