Zucchini With A Fried Twist

If you haven’t found a purpose for the leftover zucchini in your garden our next guest has a tasty way to use it this summer. Tina Zaccardi shows us how to make Frizzled Zoodles with Garlic Paprika Dipping Sauce.
Ingredients:
- 2 Medium Zucchini Squash
- 2 Cups of Buttermilk
- 2 Cups of All Purpose Flour
- 1 Teaspoon of Salt
- 1 Teaspoon of Ground Black Pepper
- 2-3 Quarts of Vegetable Oil
Dipping Sauce Ingredients
- 1 Cup of Mayonnaise
- 2 Teaspoons of Grainy Dijon Mustard
- 1 Teaspoon of Sugar
- 3/4 Teaspoon of Paprika
- 1 Clove of Garlic, Grated
- 2 Teaspoons of Lemon Juice
- Salt & Pepper to Taste
Directions:
- Heat the oil to 365-370°. F
- Using a spatula mix together the mayonnaise, mustard, sugar, paprika, garlic, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Cover and place in the refrigerator.
- Use a spiralizer to cut the zucchini into zoodles. The smallest setting on mine is 1/8”, which is what I used.
- Place the zoodles in a large bowl and pour in the buttermilk, Toss to coat.
- In a large bowl whisk together the flour, salt and pepper.
- When the oil is at the appropriate temperature, Add some of the zoodles to the flour.
- Allow the excess buttermilk to drip off before adding to the flour mixture. Toss the zoodles to coat in the flour.
- Do this immediately before adding to the oil. Leaving the zoodles sitting in the flour to long will cause them to get gummy and clump together.
- Shake off as much of the excess flour as possible.
- Place in the oil and fry until golden brown. About 3-4 minutes.
- Remove from oil and place on a paper towel lined pan. Sprinkle with a bit of salt while hot.
- Serve the hot frizzled zoodles with the dipping sauce.
For more information visit, TinaZaccardi.com.