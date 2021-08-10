Zucchini With A Fried Twist

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

If you haven’t found a purpose for the leftover zucchini in your garden our next guest has a tasty way to use it this summer. Tina Zaccardi shows us how to make Frizzled Zoodles with Garlic Paprika Dipping Sauce.

Ingredients:

  • 2 Medium Zucchini Squash
  • 2 Cups of Buttermilk
  • 2 Cups of All Purpose Flour
  • 1 Teaspoon of Salt
  • 1 Teaspoon of Ground Black Pepper
  • 2-3 Quarts of Vegetable Oil

Dipping Sauce Ingredients

  • 1 Cup of Mayonnaise
  • 2 Teaspoons of Grainy Dijon Mustard
  • 1 Teaspoon of Sugar
  • 3/4 Teaspoon of Paprika
  • 1 Clove of Garlic, Grated
  • 2 Teaspoons of Lemon Juice
  • Salt & Pepper to Taste

Directions:

  • Heat the oil to 365-370°. F
  • Using a spatula mix together the mayonnaise, mustard, sugar, paprika, garlic, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Cover and place in the refrigerator.
  • Use a spiralizer to cut the zucchini into zoodles. The smallest setting on mine is 1/8”, which is what I used.
  • Place the zoodles in a large bowl and pour in the buttermilk, Toss to coat.
  • In a large bowl whisk together the flour, salt and pepper. 
  • When the oil is at the appropriate temperature, Add some of the zoodles to the flour.
  • Allow the excess buttermilk to drip off before adding to the flour mixture. Toss the zoodles to coat in the flour.
  • Do this immediately before adding to the oil. Leaving the zoodles sitting in the flour to long will cause them to get gummy and clump together.
  • Shake off as much of the excess flour as possible.
  • Place in the oil and fry until golden brown. About 3-4 minutes.
  • Remove from oil and place on a paper towel lined pan. Sprinkle with a bit of salt while hot.
  • Serve the hot frizzled zoodles with the dipping sauce.

For more information visit, TinaZaccardi.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area