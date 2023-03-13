BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the new league year in the NFL is set to begin on Wednesday, so is free agency, meaning the Buffalo Bills will officially be in business as they seek to bolster their roster for a Super Bowl push.

The Bills are currently just about $20 million over the league’s salary cap, meaning they will have to shed money and get under it by 4 p.m. Wednesday. This could happen through cuts, trades and/or contract restructures.

With the NFL’s legal tampering period beginning Monday, reports of teams’ contract agreements with free agents will start to flood in before they can be made official Wednesday. Here, you can track all of the Bills offseason moves as they are reported.

Bills free agent signings and re-signings

– Re-signed CB Cam Lewis to a one-year contract (March 13)

Former UB Bull Cam Lewis is returning to Buffalo, providing some depth at the cornerback position. The 25-year-old signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and has appeared in 25 regular season games, starting four of them.

– Reportedly agreed to terms with G Connor McGovern on a three-year contract (March 13)

The Bills reportedly added some help to their offensive line, signing guard Connor McGovern from the Dallas Cowboys. The 25-year-old was a third-round pick in 2019 out of Penn State for the Cowboys and started 29 games in his four years in Dallas, including all 15 he played last season.

McGovern’s three-year contract with the Bills is for $23 million, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

– Re-signed P Sam Martin to a three-year contract (March 13)

There will be no punter controversy in Buffalo this offseason, as the team announced they’re bringing Martin back on a three-year deal. The team brought on Martin following the release of rookie punter Matt Araiza before the start of last season, and the 33-year-old gave the team a quality punting display, averaging 47.7 gross yards per punt which ranked 13th in the NFL.

Martin’s three-year deal could be worth up to $7.15 million, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo.

– Re-signed LB Tyler Matakevich to a one-year contract (March 13)

Matakevich first joined the Bills in 2020 and has been a regular on special teams, and he will likely continue to be in 2023. He was also a team captain in both 2021 and 2022.

– Reportedly restructured RB Nyheim Hines’ contract (March 13)

After acquiring Hines at the 2022 trade deadline, the Bills will be keeping the versatile running back at a lowered cap hit. While the deal is not yet official, according to ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg, the restructuring will save the Bills roughly $1.3 million in cap space. The 26-year-old is signed through 2024.

Hines made his mark as a returner during his time in Buffalo last season, including his two kickoff return touchdowns in one game against the Patriots in Week 18. However, an increased role in the offense for Hines in 2023 seems likely.

– Signed LB Matt Milano to a two-year contract extension (March 12)

Milano received his first All-Pro accolade this past season, and he was rewarded with a two-year extension that will keep him in Buffalo through 2026. The move also saves the Bills roughly $6 million in cap space, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bills players signing with other teams

– LB Tremaine Edmunds reportedly agrees to four-year deal with Chicago Bears (March 13)

Arguably the Bills’ biggest free agent was linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and he will reportedly not be back in Buffalo next season.

Edmunds has reportedly signed a four-year contract worth $72 million with the Bears, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport. It marks one of the largest contracts for an inside linebacker in the NFL, with $50 million guaranteed as part of the deal.

The 24-year-old was a first-round pick for the Bills in 2018 and has been a staple in the middle of their defense, starting every one of the 74 games he played. He totaled over 100 combined tackles in all five of his seasons in Buffalo and was named to the Pro Bowl twice. It leaves a sizable hole on defense that the Bills will likely look to fill in free agency or the draft.

– QB Case Keenum reportedly agrees to two-year deal with Texans (March 13)

The Bills will once again be in the market for a backup quarterback, according to reports.

According to John McClain, Keenun has signed a two-year deal with the Houston Texans, potentially throwing himself in the mix for their starting job. Keenum spent just one year in Buffalo while backing up Josh Allen, appearing in two regular season games.

