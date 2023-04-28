ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills beefed up the offensive line with their second pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, taking Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence with the 59th overall selection Friday night.

Here are four things to know about the newest Bill:

No sacks allowed

The highest-drafted offensive lineman the Bills have taken since Cody Ford (39th pick in 2019), Torrence earned All-SEC and consensus All-America honors after his lone season at Florida.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 330 pounds, Torrence didn’t allow a single sack in 1,501 snaps playing for Florida, and three previous seasons at Louisiana-Lafayette.

Torrence not only didn’t allow a sack playing against top competition in the SEC — he didn’t even give up a quarterback hit, according to NFL Draft Buzz. Eight quarterback hurries were counted against him in 11 starts for the Gators. Over the three previous seasons, Torrence allowed three quarterback hits and 16 hurries.

“The first thing that came to mind was blocking for Josh Allen,” Torrence told reporters in a video conference after being drafted. “I mean what offensive lineman don’t wanna do this?”

Strong against the run

Torrence also was the highest-graded run blocker in the nation, and did not take any penalties, according to Pro Football Focus.

“Run blocking is more fun, but I take pride in when I get a good pass set and I set down a defensive lineman,” Torrence said during the NFL scouting combine. “I watch film and know what his favorite pass rush move is and when I can see it coming and be able to shut it down it feels great doing that.”

Torrence’s blocking ability is aided by his tremendous hand size, measured at 11 and 1/4 inches wide. That was tied for the second-largest among all offensive linemen in the draft.

Gator trail

This is the second consecutive draft in which the Bills have picked a player out of Florida, following the first-round selection of cornerback Kaiir Elam in 2022. Prior to that, Buffalo hadn’t drafted a player out of Gainesville since taking defensive end Scott Hutchinson in the second round in 1978.

“I feel like it was very important for not only to show people that I could play in the SEC, but also just for me as a player to prove to myself how good I feel like I am, I believe I am,” Torrence said. “Just being able to go in the SEC and dominate and be able to be as good of a player as I was kind of proved that and showed that my ceiling is higher than I originally thought.”

Before becoming a Gator, Torrence started 35 games in three seasons at Louisiana-Lafayette, where he also played left guard. He played alongside three other NFL draft picks (Robert Hunt, Kevin Dotson, Max Mitchell) with the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Call him ‘Cybo’

Torrence was nicknamed “Cyborg” by his mother Demtrice. His size reminded her of a character from the DC Comics series Teen Titans on Cartoon Network.

The moniker morphed into “Cybo” as Torrence leaned out his body after weighing 420 pounds as a high school freshman.