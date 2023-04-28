ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the second year in a row, the Bills drafted a linebacker in the third round, making Dorian Williams the 91st overall selection on Friday night.

Here are four additional things to know about Williams:

Riding the wave

The first Tulane player drafted by the Bills since quarterback J.P. Losman in 2004, Williams is coming off an outstanding senior season with the Green Wave.

Williams was a captain for a Tulane team that improved from two to 12 wins, and he was defensive MVP of the Cotton Bowl victory against USC after making a career-high 17 tackles.

Starting all 14 games as a senior, Williams finished with 131 tackles (76 solo) and two forced fumbles. He made two interceptions and broke up eight passes in coverage. As a blitzer, Williams tallied 22 quarterback pressures, nine hurries, four hits, and led the Green Wave with five sacks.

Starting outside

The 228-pound Williams played weakside linebacker in Tulane’s 4-2-5 system, and general manager Brandon Beane projected a similar role for Williams with the Bills.

“He’s a tackling machine,” Beane said. “He’s very athletic.”

Williams ran the 40-yard dash in 4.49 seconds at the NFL scouting combine, faster than Buffalo’s All-Pro outside linebacker Matt Milano (4.67) and last year’s third-round pick Terrell Bernard (4.59).

Special teams contributor

Williams’ ability to chase down ballcarriers should be a boost to the Bills’ coverage units. He played extensively in the kicking game at Tulane, totaling 759 special teams snaps, according to The Athletic.

On the mend

Williams was limited in the pre-draft process after fracturing his wrist on the second practice day at the Senior Bowl. The injury required surgery.