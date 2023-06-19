BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — AAA has announced two trips to Bills road games in September.

The first trip is to the season opener against the New York Jets from September 10-12, which includes two nights at La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham, a tailgate party at MetLife Stadium, game tickets in the end zone mezzanine, tickets to the September 11 museum as well as free time in both Times Square and the American Dream Mall.

The second trip for the game against the Washington Commanders from September 23-25 includes game tickets, two nights at Gaylord National Harbor Resort, a welcome reception, an evening monument tour and a guided tour of Arlington National Cemetery.

Transportation will be offered from Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse. Packages start at $799 per person with up to four people per room. A $25 discount is offered if you buy both trips.

For more information and to make reservations, click here.