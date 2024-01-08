BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While the Bills still have an unknown number of games left this season, they now officially know the teams they’ll square off with next campaign.

Buffalo’s full slate of 2024 opponents was confirmed following the conclusion of Week 18, and it’s headlined by home matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Due to the Bills technically having nine home games this season, they will alternate and play nine games on the road in 2024.

The full list of Buffalo’s opponents for next season is:

Home

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs

Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Away

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Baltimore Ravens

Detroit Lions

Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots

New York Jets

For those looking to start planning a Bills trip, the full NFL schedule, including dates, is typically announced in early May following the draft.