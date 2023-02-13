BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the familiar Buffalo sports saying goes: there’s always next year.

Despite a disappointing Divisional Round playoff exit and multiple key players heading toward free agency, New York State sportsbooks are still high on the Bills’ Super Bowl LVIII chances.

While the champion Kansas City Chiefs are the betting favorites to win it all again next season across every platform, the Bills still rank as a top contender.

Below is where the Bills stand odds-wise among NYS sportsbooks for the 2024 Super Bowl.

DraftKings Sportsbook

Bills +700, second-best odds

DraftKings lists Buffalo at +700, behind only the Chiefs at +600. The 49ers are right behind them at +800, while the Eagles and Bengals are at +900 to round out the top five.

Being listed at +700 means a $100 bet on the Bills would win $700, for a total payout of $800, and so on for other odds.

FanDuel Sportsbook

Bills +850, second-best odds

Just like DraftKings, FanDuel also has the Bills as the number two contender behind the Chiefs (+600) for Super Bowl LVIII. The 49ers, Eagles and Bengals all sit at +900, closely behind Buffalo.

BetMGM Sportsbook

Bills +900, tied third-best odds

If you’re looking for the best value bet on the Bills winning it all next season, you’ll find it through BetMGM.

The Bills sitting at +900 to win Super Bowl LVIII are the team’s longest odds among NYS sportsbooks. They trail not only the Chiefs (+600) but also the Bengals (+850). The Eagles and 49ers are alongside Buffalo at +900.

Caesars Sportsbook

Bills +650, third-best odds

Buffalo trails two teams again in Caesars’ odds, but this time it’s not Cincinnati.

The Chiefs (+550) and the 49ers (+600) both lead the Bills. The Eagles are fourth at +800 while the Bengals sit fifth at +900.

For a full list of every NFL team’s 2024 Super Bowl odds according to Caesars, click here.

BetRivers NY

Bills +700, tied second-best odds

The Bills trail the Chiefs (+600) and are tied in second with the Eagles, followed by the 49ers (+800) and Bengals (+1000).

Seneca Casinos Sportsbooks

Bills +700, tied second-best odds

Locally, the sportsbooks at the Seneca Casinos have the Bills tied with the Eagles (+700) for the second-best odds to win Super Bowl LVIII.

They trail the Chiefs (+600) but are ahead of the 49ers (+800) and the Bengals (+1000), which matches Cincinnati’s longest odds among the sportsbooks listed.

If you have a problem with gambling addiction, call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369) for information and a referral to your nearest Problem Gambling Resource Center as well as referrals for treatment of co-occurring substance use disorders.