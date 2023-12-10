KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WROC) — A costly mistake by the Chiefs wiped out a potential game-winning touchdown, giving the Bills a 20-17 win.

Trailing 20-17 with less than two minutes to play, Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce on a pass deep down the field. Kelce threw it back to Kadarius Toney who took it in for a touchdown. However, Toney lined up offside to start the play, wiping out the score. The Bills forced a turnover on downs to secure the win.

The Bills scored first, as Allen hit Cook out of the backfield for a 25-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 late in the first quarter.

After the Bills’ defense forced a three-and-out, the Bills embarked on a 12-play, 73-yard drive that ended with a six-yard run by Allen. The Bills faced only one third down on the drive, which turned into a fourth-and-one which they converted at the Kansas City 14-yard line.

The Bills were looking for a decisive blow late in the second quarter, but Allen threw an interception across his body which Chamarri Conner picked off. Kansas City took advantage as Jerrick McKinnon ran in a seven-yard touchdown to make it 14-7, where the game stood at halftime.

The Bills had a lengthy drive to open the third quarter, but it stalled in the red zone, leading to a 31-yard Tyler Bass field goal to make it 17-7.

The Cheifs made it a one-score game on the ensuing drive as Mahomes found Rashee Rice in the back of the end zone to make it just a 17-14 game.

The Bills went three-and-out on their next drive, with Stefon Diggs dropping a contested catch on third down. However, the Bills’ defense forced a turnover as Christian Benford forced a fumble which was recovered by Taron Johnson.

The Bills couldn’t capitalize, going three-and-out for the second straight drive. The Chiefs kicked a field goal on the ensuing drive to tie the game up at 17.

The two teams exchanged punts, giving the Bills the ball with 6:57 left in the game.

The Bills moved into Kansas City territory on a 25-yard catch by Deonte Harty on third and six. They got a first down on a penalty with 2:17 left, but went incomplete pass, incomplete pass, short completion to force fourth down at the Kansas City 21-yard line at the two-minute warning. Tyler Bass made a 39-yard field goal to give the Bills a 20-17 lead with 1:54 remaining.

The Bills were able to stop the Chiefs on fourth down after their penalty wiped out a touchdown, ending the game.

The Bills at 7-6 remain in the playoff hunt and will host the Dallas Cowboys next week.