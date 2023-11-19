Buffalo scored their most points since Week 4 against the Dolphins

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — After suffering two straight losses, the Bills got back in the win column with a convincing 32-6 win over the New York Jets.

For the first time since Week 4, the Bills scored 30 points or more in a game.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen had an efficient game completing 20 of his 32 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns. Allen also added 15 yards on the ground.

Khalil Shakir led all receivers with 115 yards including an 81-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid had a game-high six catches for 46 yards.

Stefon Diggs finished with four catches for 27 yards while James Cook added 73 yards on the ground.

The Bills defense held the Jets to just 155 total yards and forced four interceptions. Rasul Douglas, who the Bills acquired at the trade deadline, had two picks and a fumble recovery.

Leonard Floyd led the Bills with a 2.5 sacks.

Next up for the Bills (6-5) is a date with the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, November 26th.