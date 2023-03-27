BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New renderings of the planned venue to replace Highmark Stadium are in.

The Buffalo Bills released new images of the plan for the team’s future home on Monday morning. Currently, the multi-year construction plan calls for the new stadium to be built across the street from the current one on Abbott Road in Orchard Park.

(Photo courtesy of the Buffalo Bills)

(Photo courtesy of the Buffalo Bills)

(Photo courtesy of the Buffalo Bills)

(Photo courtesy of the Buffalo Bills)

(Photo courtesy of the Buffalo Bills)

(Photo courtesy of the Buffalo Bills)

(Photo courtesy of the Buffalo Bills)

The construction project, which is estimated to cost approximately $1.4 billion, is expected to begin later this year and wrap up in 2026.

Funding for the new stadium was broken down into the following sources:

Buffalo Bills: $550 million

Erie County: $250 million

New York State: $600 million

See previous renderings of the new stadium here.