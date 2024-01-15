ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When the Bills take on the Steelers Monday, Buffalo will see snow, wind, and freezing temperatures.

On Monday morning, the Buffalo Bills took to Twitter to share that Highmark Stadium still has a ton of snow. They are continuing to ask for more shovelers to help get the stadium ready for the game against the Steelers.

The Buffalo Bills are looking to hire stadium shovelers to work Sunday night for $20 an hour. There are multiple shifts available from 12 a.m., into Monday morning. There is a limit of 200 shovelers.

The first people to show up to the stadium can register at the Jani-King office trailer. Shovelers must be 18 years or older to sign up and are asked to bring their own shovel.

The Bills and Steelers Super Wild Card game is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. Click here for more information on the snow shoveler positions.