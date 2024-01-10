ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills enter the postseason with a longer injury list than they had going into the regular season finale.

Three players missed Wednesday’s walk-through practice with injuries sustained in Sunday night’s win at Miami: cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee), wide receiver Gabe Davis (knee), and safety Taylor Rapp (shoulder). Additionally, Pro Bowl left tackle Dion Dawkins (hand laceration), linebacker Tyrel Dodson (shoulder), and running back Ty Johnson (concussion protocol) were limited participants, while defensive ends Leonard Floyd and Von Miller were rested on Wednesday.

Coach Sean McDermott designated each of the injured players as day to day, and did not indicate whether they will be available Sunday when the Bills (11-6) host the Steelers (10-7) in an AFC wild-card playoff game.

“Just talking with the trainer’s we’re going to take it one day at a time here and see how we go,” McDermott said. “Would you like to be a little healthier than that? Yes, we’ve been dealing with it quite honestly most of the year and we found a way and we’ll continue to do that.”

While the Bills have been without several defensive starters for much of the season, every player on the 53-man roster was available to play in the regular season finale against the Dolphins. Season-ending injuries for All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano and top cornerback Tre’Davious White had been mitigated by the presence of Douglas, acquired from the Packers at the trade deadline, and Dodson.