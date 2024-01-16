BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Beset by a bulging list of injuries and winter weather advisories, the Bills are taking a “day by day” approach in their preparations to host the Kansas City Chiefs in a divisional playoff game Sunday.

Coach Sean McDermott said the Bills are still evaluating the status of several players who got hurt in Monday night’s 31-17 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, along with the players who missed the wild-card playoff game: cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee), linebacker Tyrel Dodson (shoulder), safety Taylor Rapp (calf), and receiver Gabe Davis (knee). Added to the injury toll now are cornerbacks Taron Johnson (concussion) and Christian Benford (knee), linebackers Terrel Bernard (ankle) and Baylon Spector (back), and punter Sam Martin (hamstring).

“Our team has fought all season long. We’re not going to stop fighting now. Our team’s been resilient, and our players have done a phenomenal job of stepping up when someone has gone down,” McDermott said.

“We’ve got to make sure that we are putting all the time that we need to put it into, whether it be, treatment opportunities right now, maximizing those opportunities to get ourselves as healthy as we possibly can for game time on Sunday.”

After blizzard-like conditions Sunday forced Buffalo’s playoff opener to be postponed, another lake effect snowstorm will visit Orchard Park on Wednesday. The Bills plan to begin their practice week as scheduled, McDermott said Tuesday, but worsening weather could alter that forecast.

“We’ve got a plan in place to make sure we’re getting the players in at the right time, as well as the staff, and trying to be on top of that from a scheduling standpoint,” McDermott said. “So we’ll handle it. Confident in that. And the best thing we can do right now is just have great communication around it for right now.”

With the increased volume of injuries on a defense that already lost All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano and top cornerback Tre’Davious White for the season, the Bills balanced the bottom of their roster Tuesday by releasing running back Leonard Fournette from the practice squad, McDermott said. The seventh-year veteran rushed for 40 yards on 12 carries in two games for the Bills, but was not activated for the postseason.