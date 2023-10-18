ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The bumps and bruises continue to accumulate for the Bills defense, with Ed Oliver not participating on Wednesday because of a toe injury. But quarterback Josh Allen was able to take part in the walk-through session, coach Sean McDermott said, while being listed as day-to-day after hurting his throwing shoulder in Sunday night’s win against the Giants.

Oliver has been one of Buffalo’s top performers this season on the defensive line, where the Bills already have starting nose tackle Daquan Jones on injured reserve. All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano (leg) and top cornerback Tre’Davious White (Achilles tendon) also have been placed on IR, while star pass rusher Von Miller (knee) is gradually working back to form.

Running back Damien Harris (neck/head) and tight end Quinton Morris (ankle) also sat out the first practice of the week. Tight end Dawson Knox (wrist), defensive end Greg Rousseau (foot), and defensive backs Dane Jackson (foot), Kaiir Elam (ankle) and Cam Lewis (shoulder) practiced with injuries, McDermott said, and rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid has cleared the concussion protocol.

Buffalo (4-2) visits New England (1-5) on Sunday. The Bills plan to hold a full practice on Thursday, and Allen is scheduled to speak with the media after Wednesday’s session.

Allen had image testing and a wrap on his right shoulder following the 14-9 win against the Giants. Allen said he got hurt when driven into the ground before leaving the game and being checked by concussions spotters. He returned to lead the Bills in a fourth quarter comeback, throwing two touchdown passes.

McDermott still acknowledged that there is “always a concern” when the star quarterback appears on the injury list. “We’ve been around each other enough that he’ll communicate if things raise to a certain level,” the coach said. “Right now, it’s one day at a time approach here.”