ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – After a dramatic win Sunday in Kansas City, the Bills have a huge game at home next week.

The surging Dallas Cowboys will be at Highmark Stadium for another 4:25 p.m. kickoff. If you’re thinking about going, tickets are starting around $200 for the 300-level on Ticketmaster, StubHub and VIVID Seats. You can find some in the 200 sections for about $220 and around $250 for the lower bowl. (The long-range weather forecast is for upper 40’s with only a slight chance of rain if that matters).

Now with a 7-6 record, the Bills still have a solid shot of making the playoffs if they win their remaining four games. But even a 3-1 finish still gives them a fighting chance in an extremely bunched-up AFC playoff race.

The final home game is New Year’s Eve against the Patriots at 1 p.m. As you can imagine with it being a holiday week, a little deeper into winter, and with New England in an off year (3-10), prices are a bit lower than the Cowboys game. But at this point, no one is giving them away, starting at $150 for 300-level and even some 200-level seats.

Of course, if you really want to make a Bills fan smile for Christmas, you could book a trip to LA or Miami for the other two away games. The Bills take on the Chargers at 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 23. (Heads-up, that game is only available through NBC’s streaming service, Peacock).

The regular season ends in Miami on January 7, time still TBD.