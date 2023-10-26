BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills have a short week following their loss to the Patriots, as they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. Here’s how to watch, stream and listen to the game:

Television

The game will not be on television in Central New York. It is only available through Amazon Prime.

Streaming

The game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video across the U.S. NFL+ is also an option, although that platform only allows mobile and tablet listening and viewing.

Radio

The game will be carried locally on WGR 550. Chris Brown and Eric Wood have the call, with Buffalo Kickoff Live’s Sal Capaccio as the sideline reporter. On SiriusXM, the game can be heard on channels 88 or 225.

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

What should I know about the Buccaneers?

The Buccaneers hold a 3-3 record and are coming off a 16-13 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. They are coached by Todd Bowles, who might be best remembered by Bills fans as the head coach of the Jets from 2015-2018. Baker Mayfield is in his first season as Tampa’s starting quarterback, while veteran receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are still noteworthy weapons. The Bucs’ defense ranks 20th in the NFL in yards allowed per game with 342.5.

Betting line

As of Monday, the Bills (4-3) are 7.5-point home favorites.

Next game

The Bills get a few extra days of rest before the travel to Cincinnati to face the Bengals on Sunday Night Football. The game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. on Nov. 5.