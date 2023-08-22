BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills travel to Chicago where they’ll square off with the Bears at 1 p.m. Saturday in both teams’ final preseason game. Here’s how you can watch and stream the game.

Television

The Bills-Bears game will air on NewsChannel 9 Saturday at 1 p.m.

Andrew Catalon and Steve Tasker will have the call, along with sideline reporter Cynthia Frelund. Coverage of the Little League World Series International Championship will air on Antenna TV, Channel 9.2, Spectrum 1240, Verizon FIOS 470 and New Visions 23 at 12:30 p.m. Coverage of the Little World Series U.S. Championship will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Antenna TV and will join in progress on NewsChannel 9 immediately following coverage of the Bills game.

WSYR can also be accessed without cable through an over-the-air antenna, which are sold widely and inexpensively and can connect to your television within minutes.

Streaming

The Bills-Colts game can be streamed through NFL+ for out-of-market viewers, as well as fuboTV (free trials of each service are available). Local viewers can stream the WIVB/Buffalo feed on Paramount+.

Betting line

As of Tuesday, the Bears were favored by one point according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Latest Bills news

Important dates

• Roster cuts: The final cutdown to 53 must be made by 4 p.m. Aug. 29.

• Next game: After the Bears game, it’s on to the regular season for the Bills. They open their 2023 campaign on Monday Night Football against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on Sept. 11. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. That game can also be seen on NewsChannel 9.

