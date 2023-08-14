BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills will hit the road for their second preseason contest Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium. Here’s how you can watch, stream and listen to the game.

Television

The Bills-Steelers game will be aired locally on NewsChannel 9.

Andrew Catalon and Steve Tasker will have the call, along with sideline reporter Cynthia Frelund.

NFL Network will show a replay of the game at 7 a.m. Sunday and 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Streaming

The Bills-Colts game can be streamed through NFL+ for out-of-market viewers, as well as fuboTV (free trials of each service are available).

Radio

The game will be carried on WGR 550. Chris Brown and Eric Wood have the call, with Sal Capaccio as the sideline reporter.

Betting line

As of Monday, the Steelers were favored by 2.5 points according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Bills have won 11 of their last 12 preseason games, and had won 10 straight before dropping the 2022 preseason finale to the Panthers.

Important dates

• Next game: After the Steelers game, the Bills will close out their preseason with a road matchup at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. The game will also be shown on NewsChannel 9.

• Roster cuts: The final cutdown to 53 must be made by 4 p.m. Aug. 29.

• Week 1: Following the conclusion of preseason, the Bills will open their regular season campaign with a primetime division contest against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on Monday Night Football on Sept. 11.

