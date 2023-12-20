BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills running back James Cook earned his first career AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor after a dominant performance in Buffalo’s 31-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Cook finished with 221 total yards and two total touchdowns on 27 touches while averaging 7.2 yards per carry as the Bills bullied the Cowboys defense on the ground. The 2022 second-round pick tallied Buffalo’s second touchdown of the day on an 18-yard reception from Josh Allen before punctuating the victory with a 24-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter.

Before Cook, the last Bills running back to win player of the week honors was Travis Henry, whose 159 yards and two touchdowns led Buffalo to a 31-24 Week 6 victory over Houston in 2002.

The 24-year-old becomes the fourth Bill to be named player of the week this season, joining Terrel Bernard, Reggie Gilliam and Josh Allen, who’s been honored twice.

Buffalo (8-6) continues its push for a playoff spot Saturday night when they square off with the Chargers (5-9) in Los Angeles.