ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A feathery Buffalo Bills fan is getting some attention for his adorable chants, and foul mouth.

Jessica Jensen sent in video of her African Grey Parrot, named Otis, rooting for the home team. Otis says “It’s Voooooon Miller,” “Hey-eyyy, Heyyy-eyyy,” “De-fense,” and “Let’s go Buffalo.”

He also drops a little profanity into the mix, with an emphatic chant of “Josh [expletive] Allen.”