ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Quarterback Josh Allen did not participate in Bills practice Wednesday, resting the sore shoulder on his throwing arm.

Allen, who has played in Buffalo’s past two games after appearing on the injury report, said he “didn’t do too much today,” when speaking after practice.

“Just taking it easy and making sure I’m putting myself in the best position for Sunday and making sure that I’m not sore,” said Allen, wearing sweats and sneakers instead of football equipment. “So didn’t throw a lot today, and hopefully back tomorrow, we’ll be on the field like nothing happened.”

Buffalo (5-3) plays at Cincinnati (4-3) on Sunday night in a rematch of last year’s AFC divisional playoff game won by the Bengals.

Unlike previous weeks when Allen was listed as a limited participant, he was not on the field for stretching and individual drills open to the media at the start of Wednesday’s practice. Allen said he got “mental reps” in later, watching backup quarterback Kyle Allen during practice.

“As a thrower, you don’t like feeling any sort of, I wouldn’t even call it pain, just discomfort in there,” Allen said. “So we’re just trying to stay on top of it and get ahead of it when we can. Obviously, I hate not practicing, I hate not being involved in what we’re doing, but at the same time I know this is probably what’s best and putting myself in the best situation to make sure that I’m ready to go tomorrow and for Sunday.”

Allen initially hurt his shoulder during the Bills win against the Giants in Week 6. He appeared to aggravate the injury during last week’s win against the Buccaneers, going into the sideline medical tent at one point, and indicating that his shoulder was sore after the game. He was scheduled to speak after Wednesday’s practice.

“If I had to practice today, absolutely would have,” Allen said. “If the game was today, I’m playing in the game. Just in terms of making sure that it’s not going to be super sore and I wanna be smart when we’re throwing it.”

Cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle) and linebacker Baylon Spector (hamstring) did not practice due to injuries, and safety Damar Hamlin was held out with an illness. Tight end Quinton Morris (ankle) was limited. Newly-acquired cornerback Rasul Douglas was on the practice field but did not participate, having just arrived from Green Bay in a trade Tuesday. Douglas is expected to practice later this week.