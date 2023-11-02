AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – A local car dealership said it received more than half a million entries after offering a chance to win a pickup truck formerly owned by Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The winner was given a choice between the 2019 Ford F150 Shelby Raptor Pickup — owned, driven and autographed by Allen — or a $100,000 prize, should they prefer the money or not want to incur the taxes associated with winning the truck.

The West Herr Automotive Group announced the winner on Thursday, identifying the fan as Josh G. from Buffalo. Josh and his family took the money.

“We love the Bills organization, we love Josh Allen, we’re very appreciative for West Herr,” Josh G. said, standing with his wife and their two children. “This is an absolutely beautiful truck. However, $100,000 is life-changing money and we couldn’t pass it up. We’re extremely grateful for both Josh Allen and West Herr.”

Local fans could enter the contest once per day between Sept. 1 and Oct. 16. West Herr said more than 550,000 entries poured in.

Future plans for Allen’s pickup were not announced.

“This is a game-worn truck,” Bills legend and West Herr ambassador Steve Tasker quipped during the ceremony, vowing that he had personally seen Allen drive it around town.

West Herr previously said this vehicle was the first one Allen had ever purchased from them after being selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

“So when it came time for him to trade in the truck, we were starting to brainstorm what was a fun thing that we could do?” Marketing Director Matt Lasher previously told News 4.

The truck was originally black before Allen wrapped it in a matte gray, Lasher said.

Two large checks were also presented during the event to the Patricia Allen Fund, which is named for Allen’s late grandmother and supports Buffalo’s Oishei Children’s Hospital.

West Herr said Western New Yorkers added donations to their contest entries totaling $17,103.27, noting the symbolism of the donation matching Josh Allen’s jersey number, 17.

Additionally, West Herr President Scott Beiler presented a large check to the Patricia Allen fund, donating $100,017.