ORCHARD PARK (WROC) — In a game that was closer than many predicted, the Bills were able to escape Los Angeles with a 24-22 win over the Chargers. News 8 Sports Director Thad Brown and Carl Jones discuss the All-22 film of the game.

The News 8 duo break down three important plays on the final two drives of the game including the remarkable 3rd down pass by Josh Allen to Khalil Shakir. Also, Thad and Carl speak on a very lucky break that the Bills offense caught earlier on the same possession.

The Bills passing game wasn’t firing on all cylinders for the 3rd consecutive week. Is this a Joe Brady issue or the players on the field?

Thad and Carl also discuss the game plan from the Bills defensively. Sean McDermott called a very aggressive game where he sent multiple blitzes to speed up the timing and create negative plays by Easton Stick and the Chargers offense.

You can also listen to the podcast on Spotify and Apple podcasts.