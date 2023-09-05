ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills fans may soon find themselves in a pickle — or rather, they will find themselves with a pickle.

Tops Friendly Markets announced a partnership with the Bills Mafia and PLB Sports and Entertainment to bring fans “Dills Mafia Pickles,” which will be coming to Tops stores soon.

“Food products are definitely outside the norm for us so we’re glad we can begin this new endeavor with two experienced, well-respected brands,” said Bills Mafia and 26 Shirts founder Del Reid.

The Dills Mafia Pickles are described as all-natural, vegan, and gluten-free — and will be coming to Tops stores following the second-annual Tops Slider Showdown next week.

Fans of the Bills Mafia wanting to look for the Dills Mafia can pick up these pickles starting Friday, September 15.