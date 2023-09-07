SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Are you ready for some football?

The NFL season kicks off Thursday, Sep. 7 as the Chiefs take on the Lions.

The kickoff weekend ends with a big matchup on Monday Night Football as the Buffalo Bills take on the New York Jets.

That game can be seen Monday night on NewsChannel 9.

If you are a Bills fan, we have you covered beginning at 7 p.m. Monday

7 p.m. Bills Kickoff Live

7:30 p.m. NFL Countdown

8:15 p.m. Bills at Jets on Monday Night Football

You can stay up to date with all of the latest Bills news here.