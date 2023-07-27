BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’re inching closer to the start of football season, and the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew is getting you up to speed with the Training Camp Special.

The Bills’ camp began Wednesday, and there are just under a dozen practices to left to go. You can see the full schedule here.

Thursday’s BKL will air at 7 p.m. on WIVB in the Buffalo market and on our sister stations across the region. You can also watch a replay of the broadcast in this article starting at 9 p.m.

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

Latest Bills news

When can I watch BKL again?

Buffalo Kickoff Live will return on Aug. 4 for a special episode as part of the Bills’ Return of the Blue and Red practice.

In addition, BKL coverage is also slated for 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 prior to kickoff of the Bills’ first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts. The game will be followed by a postgame show at 4 p.m.