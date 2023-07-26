PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — There aren’t any Buffalo Bills training camp tickets left, so if you’re one of the lucky fans who managed to get one, here’s what you need to know:

Everyone attending will be subject to a metal detection screening process. You don’t need to take out things like keys or your phone from your pockets.

Prohibited items include alcohol, coolers, thermoses, jugs empty liquid containers, drones, recording devices and any cameras with lenses longer than six inches.

The NFL’s bag policy will be in effect.

Have your mobile ticket ready before arriving at the ticket scanning area.

Attendees cannot park on campus. A shuttle to the entrance of the training camp will be available for $1 per ride. Shuttles are accessible to those with disabilities.

Public restrooms will be available, but college buildings will be closed to the public.

Attendees with sensory issues can get a sensory inclusion kit from the guest service booth near the main entrance.

A nursing mothers space is available. You can ask about using this space by visiting the guest service booth.

If it rains, practice moves indoors, where it’s closed to the public.

Fans should arrive 30-60 minutes before practice starts to expedite the gate entry process.

Practices are taking place at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford. The two-plus weeks of practice leads up to the Bills’ first preseason game on Aug. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. You can find the full training camp schedule here.