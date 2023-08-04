BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Friday’s Return of the Blue and Red practice means we’re on the cusp of Bills preseason football. How is the team progressing through training camp? The Buffalo Kickoff Live crew gets you up to speed tonight at 7 p.m. on WIVB.

Friday marks the end of the second week of Bills camp. There are three more practices at St. John Fisher before the preseason opener on Sunday, Aug. 12. You can see the full schedule here.

Tonight's show airs on WIVB in the Buffalo market and on our sister stations across the region.

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

When can I watch BKL again?

Buffalo Kickoff Live will return ahead of next Saturday’s preseason opener, a home contest against the Colts. BKL coverage is slated for a 12:30 p.m. pregame show, followed by a postgame show at 4 p.m.