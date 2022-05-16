CONKLIN, NY (WBRE/WYOU) — More information continues to come in about the alleged gunman who opened fire at a Buffalo, New York grocery store Saturday, leaving 10 people dead and three injured.

Authorities say 18-year-old Peyton Gendron of Conklin, New York was investigated last year for making a threatening statement. He was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation and later released.

Sunday, Eyewitness News was on scene of Gendron’s home in Conklin — just miles from the Pennsylvania border, as police conducted their investigation.

New York State Troopers have Amber Hill Drive blocked off, about a tenth of mile from the Gendron home. Mutliple police vehicles line the street as they investigate.

“This is part of our neighborhood and where we live, and it could of been at the grocery store right down the street,” said Debra Place, who is a neighbor of the Gendron’s.

Nearly 200 miles away from the deadly mass shooting in Buffalo, neighbors in Conklin are seeing the investigation unfold in their backyard.

“We’re walking to the end of the driveway and I am calling him up. There is something going on and this whole area up here was flooded with people,” Debra said.

After hours of waiting and blocking Amber Hill Drive, investigators set up a tent and entered the Gendron home. Multiple police vehicles were seen coming and going throughout the day.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my life. So, this is quite incredible to see this. It’s heartbreaking for everybody,” Terry Place, also a neighbor of the Gendron’s, said.

Debra and her husband Terry were notified by their son who lives in Maine, that the suspect in the Buffalo mass shooting is from Conklin.

“We both just looked at each other and said well, not from this neighborhood, you know? Maybe somewhere else down in Conklin. But not in this neighborhood,” Terry said.

Gendron graduated from Susquehanna Valley High School in 2021. Before graduating he was arrested by state police for making a threatening statement. He was transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

“A nice family. You just don’t know. I wouldn’t expect it,” Debra said.

Susquehanna Valley School District will be on a 2-hour delay Monday because of the shooting.