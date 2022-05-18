(WSYR-TV) — Fear of another shooting, has many thinking twice about returning to their normal routine. Francis Coots, a retired New York State Police Commander said it’s normal to feel that way.

“We always wonder are we doing the right thing when we’re going out,” Coots said. “Of course you are doing the right thing, because if you don’t, then people like that win.”

Coots said when you are out, regardless of where you go, it’s important to be aware of your surroundings at all times.

“People walk down the road with earbuds in, looking at their phones. And they seem to be disconnected with their surroundings. What I’m asking you to do, take one of your earbuds, look up every now and then. See who’s around you, see what’s happening, especially if you’re inside.” Francis Coots, Retired New York State Police Commander

If you go to a place that’s not familiar he says to be mindful of the exits. At the tops in Buffalo, there wasn’t much time to think. Coots said lives were saved because people acted fast.

“It’s the Run, Hide, Fight method. Your first option is run, get away, get far away as quickly as possible and when you’re there you call 911. If you can’t you hide. That’s what we saw at the supermarket. We’ve seen that in schools,” Coots said.

If it comes to it, he said don’t be afraid to fight if it’s going to save your life. He wants to make one thing clear about what happened in buffalo.

“Those victims in Buffalo, they are not to blame here. There’s one person to blame,” Coots said.

He hopes this advice can help take away the fear that some may now have.