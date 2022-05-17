BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — President Joe Biden will be in Buffalo Tuesday to speak with families of the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting that killed 10 people at grocery store.
Biden is expected to visit the Tops Friendly Market location on Jefferson Avenue and give a speech at the Delevan Grider Community Center. Photos from his trip will be included here.
Latest news on the Buffalo mass shooting
President Biden leaves from White House
President Biden boards Air Force One
President Biden arrives at Buffalo Niagara International Airport
President Biden visits memorial at Tops Friendly Market
President Biden’s speech in Buffalo
