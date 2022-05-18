BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says a local 911 dispatcher has been put on administrative leave for her handling of a call about the mass shooting at the Tops store on Jefferson Avenue.

Poloncarz says what happened regarding the call was “inappropriate” and “unacceptable.” According to him, the call came from someone who was inside the store during the shooting that killed 10 people and injured three others.

According to Poloncarz, Erie County is pushing for the dispatcher’s termination. News 4 will provide more information when it’s available.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz: a 911 dispatcher has been placed on administrative leave & the county is pushing for termination for her handling of a call from a person inside Tops during Saturday’s shooting. Poloncarz calls the incident inappropriate & unacceptable. — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) May 18, 2022