BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We know how the 10 victims died in the mass shooting at a Buffalo Tops store over the weekend, but we are focusing on how they each lived and how they will be remembered.

Krystle Pino was Roberta Drury’s best friend. The two met four years ago when Krystle moved in right across the street from Roberta.

“We spoke to each other every single day, through our windows, through our doors. I got really close to her.” KRYSTLE PINO, ROBERTA DRURY’S BEST FRIEND

When Krystle first moved in, she was greeted by an outgoing and friendly woman. It was Roberta.

Roberta introduced herself to Krystle immediately and started unpacking the U-Haul for her new friend.

I’ve always been the type of person to just keep to myself. I have 8 kids so I don’t really have time for much anyways, but even with that, I’m just the type of person to keep to myself. She is very outgoing. She speaks to everyone. So, it was odd at first, but it developed into a really good friendship. KRYSTLE PINO, ROBERTA DRURY’S BEST FRIEND

Their homes on Glenwood Avenue are only two blocks away from that Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue. It’s a place Krystle and Roberta would visit often.

Saturday morning started like any other for the two friends.

“I’d say like 8 o’clock in the morning, she opened her window and she yelled out ‘I love you, boo’ and I’m by the door so I opened the door and said , “I love you too,'” Krystle explained.

Provided photos: Roberta Drury

That Saturday afternoon, Krystle called Roberta to check in and see what she was up to.

She said the two would call each other a few times every day, but little did Krystle know, it would be the last time she’d see her best friend.

“I called her at 2:14 p.m. and she said she was on her way to Tops. I told her that I would meet her there so she wouldn’t have to carry anything back.” KRYSTLE PINO, ROBERTA DRURY’S BEST FRIEND

Krystle went to pick up Roberta at the grocery store, but decided to stop at Tim Horton’s in the neighborhood to get them both a coffee. Krystle’s 6-year-old son was in the backseat.

After getting the coffee, Krystle drove back to Tops. As she got closer to the grocery store, she saw the caution tape, police cars, and shoppers running and screaming.

I just started hearing people say, “there are bodies everywhere,” and it scared me because I knew she was there waiting for me. I told her not to leave, to wait for me. I ran to the police officers, and I asked them, my best friend is there waiting for me, can you just tell me if she’s one of the bodies? Of course, there’s protocol so he couldn’t tell me much, so I had to wait for a while. KRYSTLE PINO, ROBERTA DRURY’S BEST FRIEND

Krystle said as she waited in her car with her son, someone sent her the live video the suspected gunman posted on Twitch. Roberta was the first person shot and killed in the parking lot.

“It’s very hard. I’m angry. I’m angry. How can anybody do this to anyone, especially for that motive he had. How dare you? How dare you?” KRYSTLE PINO, ROBERTA DRURY’S BEST FRIEND

Krystle said she wants Roberta to be remembered for her incredible strength. It’s what helped her navigate some of life’s most challenging moments, especially during her struggle with depression and substance abuse.

In my opinion, it takes a hell of a person to go through everything she went through and be able to still stand happy, always smiling, dancing and singing. She really was special. Through everything, she was special. Her light shined so bright no matter what. There was no storm that would bring her light to an end at all. KRYSTLE PINO, ROBERTA DRURY’S BEST FRIEND

Before moving to Buffalo in 2010 to help her brother recover from a bone marrow transplant, Roberta Drury grew up in the Syracuse area. She graduated from Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

Roberta is survived by two brothers, one sister, her mother and her father. Her funeral will be held in Syracuse.