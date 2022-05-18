(WSYR-TV) — The 18-year-old suspect in the Buffalo supermarket shooting posted plans on the messaging platform Discord months before killing ten people on the Buffalo’s eastside. In those plans, back in December of last 2021, he references a desire to target Syracuse.

The nearly 600 pages of online messages detailed his plans; including pictures of him and the weapons he would eventually use to unleash his attack.

The suspect talked about “the Syracuse mall” which presumably is referring to Destiny USA in the online chat group. He also mentioned other cities in his posts. As a resident of Conklin, NY, the suspect initially cited that the black population in Binghamton, the closest city to his hometown, was not high enough for the attack he was planning and believed Southern Syracuse was higher.

That was on December 8 when he also mentioned the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City which is minutes away from Binghamton. Over a week later, the shooter tossed around the idea of other cities in the chat group: Northern Rochester, Mount Vernon, and Hempstead. By the end of December, it appears he set his sights on the Marketplace Mall in Rochester.

It was not until February 17, 2022, that the shooter settled on the Tops supermarket in Buffalo, stating that the area had a 10% higher black population than Rochester.

That leads to March when Buffalo Police believe he was in Western New York scouting the eventual site. Then on May 14, the 18-year-old followed through with his plan in Buffalo.