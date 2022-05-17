WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. – Tops, in partnership with the National Compassion Fund, is doing its part to provide financial assistance to the families impacted by a shooting at a Tops along Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on Saturday, May 14th.

Tops was the first to contribute to the “Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund,” donating $500,000.

“What happened was ruthless and heartbreaking” said John Persons, President of Tops Friendly Markets.

He says “Those that lost their lives will forever be in our hearts and will never be forgotten. Tops is committed to supporting those families affected and to help the community grieve and heal from this tragic event. We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and we thank everyone for their incredible kindness.”

100% of the donations made to the Survivors Fund will go to the families of the ten victims, those who were injured and those who were inside the store.

If you are interested in making an online contribution, visit Fundraiser by National Compassion Fund : Buffalo Survivors Fund (gofundme.com)

To write a check or for funds electronic transfer information, visit Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund – National Compassion Fund.

Tops plans to form a local Steering Committee, made up of community and business leaders to establish eligibility and distribution policies for the fund.

Jeffrey Dion, Executive Director of the National Compassion Fund says “Our hearts go out to the entire Buffalo community.”

He says “We are honored to join forces with Tops Friendly Markets, the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, and VictimsFirst to increase charitable giving and help meet the overwhelming needs of the survivors of this atrocity. We stand in solidarity with all those impacted by gun violence.”