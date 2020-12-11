Callihan Marshall joined the NewsChannel 9 team as a Weekend Anchor/Reporter in December 2020.

Most recently, Callihan worked as a Weekend Anchor/MMJ at WKTV in Utica for four years. While there, she covered President Donald Trump’s visit to Oneida County and a major winter storm that rocked the Northeast in 2017. Her first job out of college brought her to Grand Junction, Colorado where she reported for the CBS affiliate for two years. She graduated from the State University of New York at Plattsburgh with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism.

Callihan is very close with her family, especially her sister Briahna. Bri has a chromosomal disorder called Smith Magenis Syndrome (SMS). On her free time, Callihan is the New York State representative for PRISMS, an organization that provides assistance for families of people with SMS.

Callihan enjoys cuddling with her cats, Beatrice and Shirley. You can also find her hiking, running, cooking, spending time with her niece, watching the Buffalo Bills and Syracuse Orange.