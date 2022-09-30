SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Camillus mom accused of abusing her son appeared in Onondaga County Court late Friday morning.

44-year-old Susan Orendorf did not speak in court and did not answer questions from NewsChannel 9 on the way out of the building.

Orendorf’s attorney, Melissa Swartz, did not provide a comment on her client’s behalf.

Orendorf is charged with strangulation, imprisonment, forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child. An Onondaga County Grand Jury will deliberate whether there’s enough evidence to indict her.

Unlike most criminal court proceedings, a third party was required to attend: Onondaga County. A county attorney represented the county’s Department of Children and Family Services because of the case’s connection to child protective services investigations.

The intent of the hearing was for Onondaga County and the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office to agree on what documents and records could be shared as possible evidence.

Onondaga County initially held back some records, claiming it violated strict social services law to protect highly sensitive child welfare cases. In response, the District Attorney’s Office threated a subpoena, which would involve a judge.

Onondaga County has since agreed to share some of the records, finding wiggle room in the social services law.