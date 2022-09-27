SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After repeated requests by NewsChannel 9, the Onondaga County Executive and Onondaga County District Attorney have made their first comments about the investigation into a Camillus mother’s suspected child abuse of her son.

In a rare joint statement, Ryan McMahon and Bill Fitzpatrick say both of their officers are cooperating and coordinating, as expected.

44-year-old Susan Orendorf was arrested last Wednesday and released from jail on bond. She’s charged with strangulation, imprisonment, forcible touching, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The statement reads: “Neither the District Attorney nor County Executive will engage in speculation,

hearsay or alleged allegations regarding this case to preserve its integrity.”

“My office is fully committed to ensuring that no stone is left unturned in our investigation of Ms. Orendorf,” Fitzpatrick writes in the joint statement. “As with every case we investigate, we will be deliberative and meticulous so that any charges brought before a grand jury are complete.”

Fitzpatrick shares appreciation for County Executive McMahon’s “restraint” in commenting on the case

McMahon said: “This case is tragic and as a father of three children myself, my heart breaks for this young boy. That is why I have directed our team to fully cooperate with the District Attorney and his team to provide any and all relevant information into his criminal investigation of Ms. Orendorf.”

As county executive, McMahon oversees the county’s Department of Family and Children Services and child protective services within.

CPS has been criticized for apparently interviewing the boy, but not removing him from what police now consider to be a dangerous situation.

McMahon continued: “While I have many questions of my own and am limited at this time from saying anything further publicly, I want to assure the community that my administration is fully committed to making sure this tragedy is not repeated.”