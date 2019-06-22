One of Central New York’s most trusted journalists came to college here more than three decades ago and made this her permanent home.

Carrie’s Family Healthcast was one of the nation’s first daily local health segments, and has been a Central New York institution for more than twenty years… keeping you up-to-date on the very latest in health and wellness, fitness and family matters. Carrie spent more than 30 years on the anchor desk at NewsChannel 9 before dedicating herself full time to “Carrie Lazarus Presents: Extraordinary People and Places of Central New York,” which air several times each year on NewsChannel 9. Watch episodes here.

Along with Extraordinary, Carrie will regularly contribute with a series called “The Conversation” – interviews featuring people she describes as “the wisdom keepers” in our community.