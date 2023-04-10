Carson Metcalf joined the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team in April 2023.

A native of Fulton, Carson is no stranger to the unique forecasting challenges that this area provides.

Known as “The Weatherman” growing up, he would frequently be asked for the forecast by his peers and educators alike—especially his thoughts on potential snow days!

Carson graduated from SUNY Oswego in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in meteorology and a minor in mathematics.

While at SUNY Oswego, he participated in the Storm Forecasting and Observation Program, getting the opportunity to go storm chasing throughout the Midwest.

A sunset enthusiast, you can often find Carson on the shore of Lake Ontario taking pictures when he’s not forecasting!

Prior to joining the Storm Team, Carson worked for six years at Spectrum News 1 in Syracuse.

