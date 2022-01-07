Casey Honigbaum

Casey is a native of Ithaca, NY and he didn’t have to travel too far to attend Ithaca College where he graduated in December 2021 with a B.A. in Television Radio.

While at Ithaca, Casey was very active with the student television station, ICTV, hosting the exclusive sports debate show Hold That Thought, and reporting for the Bombers football team.

Casey interned at WBNG-12 in Binghamton, NY. There, he worked as an MMJ, sports reporter, and a sports anchor for their exclusive college football show, Southern Tier Kickoff.

He is excited to be starting his career in Syracuse at NewsChannel 9 and since he grew up without a favorite college basketball team, finally feels it’s right to adopt the Orange.