Champions: 1/18/21

Champions
Posted: / Updated:

If you’d like to be on the Champions billboard, email your picture to champions@localsyr.com at least two weeks before your birthday. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Champions Birthdays

Birthday greetings featured on The Morning News on NewsChannel 9
 
Is someone celebrating a birthday who you would like featured on The Morning News on NewsChannel 9?
Send the details along with a photo, at least two weeks in advance, to Champions@LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected