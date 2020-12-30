Champions 12/30/20

More from NewsChannel 9:
- Greece police investigate ‘suspicious death’ after woman found dead in home
- Another truck hits Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge, causes traffic delays
- Gov. Cuomo updates quarantine guidelines to align with CDC
- 32-year-old Onondaga County man dies following snowmobile accident in Lewis County
- News on the Go: Morning Edition 12/30/20
